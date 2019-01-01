Sankar Lal Chakraborty had to return empty-handed against his former side Mohun Bagan...

beat Bhawanipore SC 2-0 in a Calcutta Football League (CFL) clash at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday afternoon courtesy of goals from Romario Jesuraj and Nongdamba Naorem.

Coach Kibu Vicuna made four changes to the side that took the pitch against in the Kolkata derby last Sunday. Britto PM, Romario Jesuraj, Lalchhawnkima and Salva Chamorro were restored in the starting line-up. Ashutosh Mehta and Suhair VP had to left out of the squad due to injuries.

Mohun Bagan started on the ascendency as expected and Bhowanipore were finding it hard to contain the likes of Francisco Gonzalez and Chamorro.

The Mariners did not have to wait long for the opener as Jesuraj broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark. Nongdamba Naorem delivered an inch-perfect cross from the flanks and the former player made no mistake to slot it past the keeper.



Just before half-time, Bagan could have doubled their lead through Chamorro but the Spaniard failed to score past Bhawanipore's keeper.

Bagan continued to maintain their dominance in the second half as well. In the 56th-minute Anup Das was shown a straight red after he crashed into Gonzalez dangerously from the back.

The Green and Maroons finally got their insurance goal in the 56th minute when Naorem pierced the net after latching on to a cross from Chamorro.

Joseba Beitia was brought on for the final 20 minutes of the match and the midfielder started controlling proceedings from the centre of the park. A 10-man Bhawanipore started piling pressure on Bagan's defence in the closing minutes with the hope of pulling one back but Vicuna's men proved themselves to be a tought nut to crack.

After this win, Mohun Bagan are fourth on the league table with eight points from five matches.







