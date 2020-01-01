A brace from Igor Angulo and a goal from Jorge Ortiz gifted the Gaurs their maiden win of the season....

edged out 3-1 to pick up their first win of the ongoing (ISL) season on Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium.

Igor Angulo (30', 90+3') and Jorge Ortiz (52') were on target for Goa while Vicente Gomez scored the consolation goal (90') for Kerala Blasters.

Juan Ferrando made just two changes in the FC Goa lineup which drew 1-1 against in their last match. James Donachie and Alexander returned to the starting eleven replacing Aibanbha Dohling and Alberto Noguera.

Kibu Vicuna, on the other hand, made three changes in Kerala Blasters lineup from their last match. Jessel Carneiro, Vicente Gomez and Rahul KP replaced Denechamdram Meitei, Sergio Cidoncha and Seityasen Singh.

Jorge Ortiz came agonisingly close to break the deadlock in the 10th minute but his long range effort struck the crossbar and came back.

In the 16th minute Igor Angulo picked up Rohit Kumar's mispass and entered the box and tried to slot the ball in but the upright once again stood in Goa's way.

The Gaurs finally found the back of the net in the 30th minute thanks to Igor Angulo's strike. Saviour Gama sent a cross from the left flank and Angulo flicked the ball the first time above Albino Gomes to break the deadlock.

Goa were more dominant in the first half and were unlucky not to have a bigger lead after the first 45 minutes of play.

The home team increased their lead in the 52nd minute when Jorge Ortiz put the ball into the back of the net from Brandon Fernandes' pass. The Goan forwarded a pinpoint through ball for the Spaniard who made space in between Kone and Costa and slotted the ball home.

Blasters could have pulled one back in the 66th minute when Vicente Gomez unleashed a shot from the edge of the box but it hit the crossbar and came back.

Gomez pulled one back in the 90th minute when he headed the ball into the net from Nishu Kumar's cross from the right flank. The Spaniard's header hit the crossbar before it went inside the goal.

A howler from Albino Gomes in the dying minutes of the match allowed Goa to further pile on Blasters' misery. Gomes collected the ball and then kept it on the ground to pass it to a teammate completely oblivion of Angulo's presence in the box. The Spaniard did not waste time to punish Gomes' carelessness as he snatched the ball away from the custodian and pushed the ball into the net.

