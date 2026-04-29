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Manuel NeuerGetty Images
Jonas Rütten

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“You’ve got to have some nerve to do that!” A heated exchange erupted between Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and a PSG ball boy

Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
M. Neuer

During the match between FC Bayern and PSG, Manuel Neuer became involved in an altercation with one of the Parisian side’s ball boys.

Amazon Prime footage shows Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer extending his hand to a Paris Saint-Germain ball boy standing behind the touchline, requesting the ball.

The ball boy, standing just behind the advertising boards, ignores the request, pulls the ball back with his foot and exchanges a series of blank glances with the 40-year-old. Neuer eventually turns away, visibly irritated, lips pursed in bewilderment, and walks off. 

  • “You’ve got to have some nerve to do that against the GOAT, Manuel Neuer,” the streaming service commented beneath the published video. It is unclear exactly when the incident between the Bayern captain and the ball boy occurred during the match. Nevertheless, Bayern still have a chance to reach the Champions League final in Budapest after falling behind 2–5.

    The German record champions then mounted a remarkable comeback in the first leg of the semi-final and now travel to Munich’s Allianz Arena for the return fixture on 6 May trailing 4-5. When Ousmane Dembélé’s stunning fifth goal for Paris in the 58th minute appeared to make the task insurmountable, Bayern still refused to surrender. 

    Neuer, however, refused to accept that. “After the fifth goal I went over to a few team-mates and said we could still get something from the game, or at least improve the result,” he explained afterwards. His priority, he added, was to convey the right body language: “to show that we’re not going to crumble or give up now.”

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    Neuer sets an unwanted record during FC Bayern’s comeback against PSG through no fault of his own

    His teammates could not maintain that standard. Dayot Upamecano nodded in from a Joshua Kimmich free-kick to make it 3–5, and the outstanding Luis Díaz then pulled one back with a magnificent solo run and a superb Harry Kane assist. Despite the goals, Neuer still recorded an unwanted Champions League milestone.

    For the first time since detailed records began in 2010, a Champions League knockout-stage goalkeeper shipped five goals without making a single save. Yet Neuer could hardly be censured.

    “You saw the goals. It’s hard to save one of those. Twice it was very close, where I might have got there or even touched it,” he explained afterwards. Even with Dembele’s penalty to make it 2-3 shortly before half-time, Neuer was in the right corner but could not keep the ball out.

    “Conceding five goals unsettles any defence and goalkeeper. But we’re not hiding from that. We’re focusing on the return leg,” Neuer said, sounding optimistic about the rematch in a week at the Allianz Arena. “If we’re on our game, we can exploit their defence. And at the back, we can certainly do better than we did today.”

    At the Allianz Arena, he can at least rely on his own ball boys.

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