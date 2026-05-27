'You need to have a player like him' - USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino backs Gio Reyna to make World Cup impact

His words come after a long saga in which Reyna's inclusion this summer was left up for debate. The attacking midfielder did not feature in a handful of squads, but returned to the fold in November 2025, and was named again in March.

"I think we need to trust the players that have experience, and I think that is really important. During our process, we challenged experienced players. Why? Because we wanted to get the best, we wanted to be competitive, we want to change this mindset. [Gio] can add different things to the team," he said.

Despite inconsistent playing time on both the club and national team level, Reyna overall has a strong record with the U.S. He has nine goals in 36 caps and helped the Americans lift three Nations League titles. He has named CONCACAF's Nations League Player of the Tournament in 2024.