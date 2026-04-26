With Alexander Nübel’s departure back to Bayern Munich and a crucial contract extension secured, VfB Stuttgart’s goalkeeper situation appears settled

"Playing in the third division at my age is something special; not everyone gets that chance. I know I still have areas to improve and plenty more to give—in every aspect of my goalkeeping," Hellstern said as he signed a contract, reported by *Bild*, that keeps him at VfB until at least 2030.

What about Nübel? The three-time international, who is set to travel with Germany to the World Cup, seems to have no future in Munich either. He has repeatedly stated that he no longer wants to give up his status as club number one.

At Bayern, though, signs point to another extension for captain Manuel Neuer, who is expected to mentor Jonas Urbig before the 22-year-old eventually takes over.

Keeping him in Stuttgart would be expensive: his €11 million-per-year salary—split between the clubs during his loan—is a significant burden, and his contract in Munich runs until 2029.

With sporting director Max Eberl still keen to reduce wages, a permanent exit this summer appears likely, with talk of a €20–25 million fee for the 29-year-old.