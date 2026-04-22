The club’s expensive signings—Cedric Itten (£1.3m), Anouar El Azzouzi (£1.3m) and Christian Rasmussen (£900,000)—risk becoming financial white elephants. Only Itten has justified his fee so far, scoring 13 goals. Rasmussen, signed from Ajax, has squandered chances, suffered injuries and shown mood swings, while El Azzouzi has been committed but lacking in tactical discipline and effectiveness.
In hindsight, Fortuna’s summer transfer window under the leadership of Allofs and Weber was an unmitigated disaster. Other signings who had been pencilled in as regular starters kept breaking down—an outcome that, given their checkered medical histories, was foreseeable (Christopher Lenz, Julian Hettwer, Luca Raimund)—while Tim Breithaupt, Zan Celar and Jesper Daland never convinced at Championship level.
In the wake of the club’s amicable split with Allofs last December, he has now owned up to his role in the sporting crisis on Welt TV: “I naturally bear my share of the responsibility from a sporting perspective. We had a very poor transfer window.”