According to Sport Bild, the player in question is TSG Hoffenheim midfielder Bazoumana Touré. The report adds that the Bundesliga club received an enquiry as early as the beginning of May to sound out the possibility of a transfer.
Translated by
With 1. FC Cologne stalling over Said El Mala, Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly turned their attention to another Bundesliga prospect
Brighton have had multiple bids for El Mala rejected by Cologne, with the Billy Goats holding firm for a 50 million euro fee for the 19-year-old. Coach Fabian Hürzeler's club is unwilling to pay more than €35 million and, according to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, has now withdrawn from the race. Reports had previously indicated a verbal agreement between El Mala, his brother Malek, his parents and Brighton over a summer move.
Chelsea and Newcastle are also monitoring El Mala, while Bayern Munich is said to be "lying in wait"; nevertheless, a move from the German champions is seen as unlikely. According to consistent media reports, the club's sporting management has received the green light from the committee led by honorary president Uli Hoeneß to pursue Gordon, with Diomande also under consideration.
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Liverpool FC are also reportedly interested in Toure.
Toure has long been linked with Liverpool FC as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, whose expiring contract will not be renewed. The 20-year-old has contributed 17 goals in 29 Bundesliga appearances, keeping TSG in contention for a Champions League spot on the final matchday. The Ivorian, who joined from Swedish side Hammarby IF in early 2025 for a reported €10 million, is under contract until 2029, with no release clause.
Hoffenheim are level on points with fifth-placed VfB Stuttgart but will need a favour from Eintracht Frankfurt. Should the Swabians slip up, TSG could still leapfrog them. The Kraichgau side host Gladbach, while VfB's superior goal difference stands at five goals.
Head-to-head stats: Said El Mala vs. Bazoumana Toure
Statistics Said El Mala Bazoumana Toure Matches 35 31 goals Goals 12 5 assists Assists 5 12 Minutes played 1,958 2,449 minutes played.