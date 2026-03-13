Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bologna FC 1909 v AC Milan - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Gabriele Stragapede

Translated by

Who is Gustavo Zabarelli: São Paulo’s ‘new Kaká’ who has caught the eye of Milan and Inter

There’s interest in the young player from the Brazilian youth academy – let’s find out who he is.

A name that is starting to make waves even outside Brazil. The latest sensation in Brazilian football is Gustavo Zabarelli, a 17-year-old (born in 2009) who is coming through the youth ranks at São Paulo in his home country.

A versatile, imaginative player, also described as eclectic and possessing enormous potential, several European clubs have already begun to set their sights on him in a bid to overcome fierce competition and secure a talent considered among the best of his generation in Brazil.

But let’s find out a bit more about this young lad.

  • MANY TEAMS ARE INTERESTED IN HIM

    Zabarelli is one of the most promising young talents in Brazil.

    His profile has been closely monitored by numerous clubs across Europe: from Barcelona to Ajax, via Porto, Benfica and Fiorentina, as well as – as reported by our colleagues at Il GiornaleInter and Milan.

    Born on 9 March 2009, he signed his first professional contract with São Paulo in July 2025, with the deal set to expire in 2028. This is a detail not to be overlooked and confirms just how much the Brazilian club believes in the youngster’s potential, who is already being monitored by all the major European clubs.

    • Advertisement

  • FEATURES

    But what sort of player is 17-year-old Zabarelli?

    An attacking midfielder, capable of playing both as a deep-lying playmaker and a central attacking midfielder, as well as operating as an attacking winger on the left flank. Part striker, part player capable of moving skilfully in the final third – a versatility recognised by most scouts and observers.

    Part number 11 and part number 10, as demonstrated by the images on his Instagram profile showing him with the Sao Paulo youth teams. A technical profile that combines creativity with imagination, and he is proving to possess important qualities in receiving the ball between the lines, tactical intelligence and finishing for his teammates.

    Zabarelli is entrusted with the task of setting the pace of the game with his qualities. According to various databases and reports, he possesses excellent technical ability, a knack for evading markers and a knack for reading the spaces in the opposition’s defence.

  • THE NEW KAKA AND ITALY

    It is no coincidence that, given the similarities in his characteristics and development in the Sao Paulo youth system, he has been compared in his home country, Brazil, in terms of talent and potential to an iconic player like Kakà.

    An important comparison given the qualities he has shown as a youngster, but one that clearly illustrates the high regard and confidence the country has in this 17-year-old Brazilian talent. But beyond the interest from Serie A clubs, Italy could still feature in Zabarelli’s future: the FIGC is monitoring him with a view to naturalising him (given his Italian passport).

    This will be discussed once he turns 18, in March 2027, and is able to leave Brazil.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting