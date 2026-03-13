Who is Gustavo Zabarelli: São Paulo’s ‘new Kaká’ who has caught the eye of Milan and Inter

A name that is starting to make waves even outside Brazil. The latest sensation in Brazilian football is Gustavo Zabarelli, a 17-year-old (born in 2009) who is coming through the youth ranks at São Paulo in his home country.

A versatile, imaginative player, also described as eclectic and possessing enormous potential, several European clubs have already begun to set their sights on him in a bid to overcome fierce competition and secure a talent considered among the best of his generation in Brazil.

But let’s find out a bit more about this young lad.