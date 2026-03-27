The final penalty that sent Bosnia through to the final of the World Cup play-offs was taken by a youngster from Salzburg: Kerim Alajbegovic, born in 2007 and a Bosnian footballing talent who, at 18, carried a nation on his shoulders: first the assist for Dzeko from the corner that led to the equaliser against Wales in the 89th minute, then the decisive penalty to face Italy in the final round. Behind that penalty lies something more: a gem of European football, young and with huge potential for growth, yet already ready to compete at the highest level.
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Who is Alajbegovic, the Salzburg star who led Bosnia to the World Cup play-off final against Italy?
ROLE AND CHARACTERISTICS
A winger, he prefers to play on the left so he can cut inside onto his stronger foot to shoot at goal or play a through ball to a teammate; if necessary, he can also switch to the other flank (his role remains the same, as he is equally comfortable using his left foot) or be deployed in the attacking midfield role behind a centre-forward. One of his specialities is dribbling; once he gets going at speed, he’s unstoppable, and those who mark him closely swear he has the vision of a thirty-year-old. Having come through the youth ranks at Bayer Leverkusen, he took (almost) all the set-pieces for the German club.
FROM NEXT YEAR AT BAYER LEVERKUSEN
Incidentally: Bayer announced that it had exercised the buy-back clause for Alajbegovic from next season, just a few hours after the victory against Bosnia; an investment of €8 million, pending a decision on whether to keep him in the squad for the 2026/27 season or consider any offers (starting at €30–35 million). In the past, the player had also been tracked by Milan, Roma and Lazio, but there were never any concrete talks about bringing him to Serie A.