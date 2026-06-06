Nagelsmann evidently sees no sporting benefit in El Mala—and, pure speculation, no other justification for bringing him to the US.

Yet he evidently spots something worthwhile in Assan Ouedraogo, who made his World Cup qualifying debut despite a season disrupted by injury. Even Chris Führich, despite impressing in the VfB shirt, appears to offer little that Nagelsmann cannot already access elsewhere in the squad.

This, in turn, leads to another point worth raising. Viewed objectively, the DFB squad now has three goalkeepers—with the designated No. 1 carrying an injury—five centre-backs, two left-backs, eight central midfielders, two playmakers, two right-wingers and four centre-forwards. Anyone paying attention will have noticed: there is no right-back and no left winger. The figure of eight for central midfielders – be they defensive midfielders, attacking midfielders or completely versatile all-rounders – also stands out. And that's right: Ouedraogo is included in that count.

Yet Nagelsmann and his staff are unlikely to lose sleep over the lack of orthodox wing-backs; they clearly had their reasons, or else Josha Vagnoman or El Mala would have been on the plane.

You may still call it "a disastrous mistake" or "extremely risky", but Nagelsmann and his staff do not deliberately create weaknesses when their expertise points in the opposite direction.