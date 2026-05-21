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'I went home and had a BBQ!' - Mikel Arteta found out Arsenal were Premier League champions from his son as coach decided against watching Man City's decisive draw with Bournemouth
Why Arteta skipped the celebrations
Arsenal ended a 22-year drought to claim the Premier League title on Tuesday night, but the architect of their success was nowhere to be seen at the club's training ground. While the players erupted in joy at London Colney as Manchester City dropped points against Bournemouth, Arteta had already made the decision to head home and remove himself from the high-stakes environment.
“It's one of the best feelings I've ever had,” the Arsenal manager said. “I was supposed to be here, at the training ground, watching the game with the boys and the staff because that's what they wanted - but I couldn't. I think 20 minutes before the game I had to leave. I couldn't bring the energy that I wanted, and ultimately it was their moment to watch it together and be themselves.”
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A special moment with his son
Rather than glued to a television screen, the Basque coach focused on his family life as the final whistle blew in City’s match. Arteta explained that he wanted the players to have their own space to celebrate the culmination of years of hard work, which resulted in a uniquely personal announcement of the victory for the manager himself.
"I went home, I went outside to the garden and had a BBQ and I didn't watch any of it. I was just hearing some noises in the living room and suddenly the magic happened. My eldest son opened the garden door, started to run towards me, gave me a hug and said: 'We are Champions, daddy!' It was beautiful," Arteta revealed.
'They had to be themselves'
The triumph marks a historic turning point for the Gunners, who had not tasted top-flight glory since Arsene Wenger’s 'Invincibles' side in 2004. After three consecutive seasons of finishing as runners-up, Arteta’s side finally crossed the line to restore Arsenal to the pinnacle of English football.
“It was the team's moment,” he stressed. “They had to be themselves. If I'm there, I don't think it would have been the same. I think they enjoyed it. We had our moment together a few hours later. Your phone is a bit different when you finish second and when you win it! That's sport. It's a big lesson in life as well because the margins are so small, it can go either way.”
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Double glory on the horizon
With the Premier League trophy finally secured, Arsenal’s season is far from over as they aim for a historic double. The champions are set to face Crystal Palace in their final league outing this weekend before turning their attention to a massive showdown against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.
Arteta remains humbled by the scale of the Premier League achievement and the reaction from the global fanbase. “When you accomplish it, you realise how immense it is, how big it is for so many people. All of the things I have seen from our supporters in different countries is so good,” the manager added as the club gears up for its final two fixtures of a remarkable campaign.