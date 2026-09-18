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'We want players with no doubt' - Mauricio Pochettino accepting of Noahkai Banks' Germany decision as USMNT coach calls for '200 percent' commitment from players
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Banks' decision
Banks made his commitment to Germany official on Friday, filing a one-time switch to join the German U-21s for this international break. Filing that switch ensures that he cannot continue on with the USMNT, who he joined for one senior camp in 2025 after playing for the U.S. at the youth level.
The teenage defender's decision to represent Germany is a blow to the USMNT, who are clearly turning over the centerback position. Pochettino says he's understanding, though, and is okay with losing a player who was never fully committed to playing for the U.S.
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What Pochettino said
“He called us," Pochettino said. "He said, ‘I decided to go for Germany’. Yes, that is a situation that we need to deal with. We want players that show commitment, but commitment is not 50 percent; it's 200 percent.
“He was honest because every time that we contacted him with the possibility to join us, he said, 'No, still in doubt, I don't know if I want to pick the USA or Germany'. He was honest and we want players with no doubt. We want players who commit and are desperate to play for the badge and play for us.”
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Batson weighs in
U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson also reflected on Banks' decision and the pursuit of dual nationals in general. Those pursuits, Batson said, are rarely straightforward, but the hope is always the same: to have a program full of players passionate about the USMNT.
"We want players who want to represent their country and represent U.S. Soccer, and our job is to give them the best platform to do that," Batson said. "We know that there are millions of kids who are waking up every day in this country who are desperate to play for their national team, and it's our job to create an environment where they can flourish. "
"I know that, wherever you live around the world, if you want to represent the U.S., you want to give it your all, and you're good enough to play, we want you. It's our job to create an environment to be able to scout those players, be able to engage them with youth national teams, be able to provide them opportunities to play at the highest levels of the youth, and ultimately, hopefully, to represent their country."
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What comes next?
Now officially without Banks, the USMNT will head into the upcoming international window with a 28-player squad that includes eight teenagers, headlined by rising star Cavan Sullivan. The U.S. will face Peru to open the international window before taking on Chile, Mexico and Canada throughout the four-game slate.
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