The incident escalated when striker Phillip Tietz waded in and began loudly berating Godo, drawing in more and more players from both sides and sparking a full-blown scuffle. Several stewards eventually intervened to separate the teams and restore order.

Referee Joao Pinheiro later produced a straight red card for Amiri’s shove and a yellow for Godo’s provocation.

“Last week they didn’t respect us, but we kept our cool. We got our own back on the pitch,” Strasbourg forward Emmanuel Emegha told Canal+. Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel, however, called the altercation “childish”: “There was a scuffle and Nadiem then pushed his opponent. The referee saw it. It’s all actually unnecessary, but no big drama.”