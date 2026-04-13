“We’re begging you on our knees”: How a Chelsea star helped halt a civil war

Thanks to a 3–1 win in Sudan and Cameroon’s simultaneous slip-up, Ivory Coast qualified for the World Cup for the first time on 8 October 2005. Yet Drogba was not content with that alone: he hoped that World Cup qualification would be followed by peace. At the time, the country had been torn by civil war for three years: the army-controlled, predominantly Christian south versus rebel-held, predominantly Muslim north.

“Today we implore you on our knees,” Drogba declared, dropping to one knee and prompting his teammates to do the same. “Forgive one another! Do not let our rich country be ravaged by war. Lay down your weapons. Organise elections and everything will be better.” He and his teammates then burst into song and dance.

The 27-year-old Chelsea striker, arguably the country’s most famous citizen, is one of the few figures revered by all Ivorians. His appeal is heeded: the warring parties soon agree to a ceasefire, though it proves fragile, and elections are initially delayed.