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‘We feel unbeatable’ – Lennart Karl sends defiant message to Real Madrid after last-minute winner for Bayern Munich
Late drama as Karl seals comeback
Bayern snatched a dramatic 3-2 win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, pulling off a late comeback after finding themselves 2-0 down with less than 20 minutes to go. Thomas Bischof scored a stunning long-range strike in the 81st minute and equalised in the 92nd before the drama peaked in the 99th minute as Karl tapped in a low cross from Alphonso Davies to secure the victory.
This thrilling win comes just days before Bayern face Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday, giving them a massive boost of confidence ahead of the European showdown.
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Defiant message for Real Madrid
With a trip to the Santiago Bernabeu on the horizon, Karl believes the nature of the victory in Freiburg has provided the perfect psychological boost. The confidence within the squad is sky-high as they prepare to face the reigning European champions in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.
Speaking about the atmosphere in the camp, Karl said: "We have in the cabin talked about it. It gives us a lot of self-confidence. It was very important. We feel unbeatable at the moment."
Kompany hails squad resilience
While the performance was far from perfect, manager Vincent Kompany was quick to praise the grit shown by his players. The Belgian tactician noted that while he was very satisfied with the three points, he acknowledged that Freiburg made life incredibly difficult for the visitors with their aggressive pressing and home support.
Kompany argued that winning in such a dramatic fashion is often more valuable for team spirit than a comfortable victory. "You can't win every game 3-0 or 4-0 with champagne football. You have to experience these kinds of emotions in the course of a season," the 39-year-old said in his post-match press conference.
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Karl’s dream come true
For Karl, the winning goal was a moment he had been manifesting. Having stepped up when the veteran stars were struggling to find a breakthrough, the teenager is now firmly in contention for a starting spot.
"I am overjoyed. It is an incredible feeling. I always had in my head to score the winning goal in the final phase and tear the shirt off my body. Luckily it worked out, an incredible feeling. I had such a feeling that I would score today. It happened and it was perfect," Karl said as he looked back on his heroics.