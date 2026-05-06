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KompanyIMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto
Jonas Rütten

Translated by

Vincent Kompany was furious! Huge anger at Bayern Munich over the match against PSG – was FCB "clearly disadvantaged"?

Champions League
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
K. Laimer
N. Mendes
Vitinha
J. Neves
H. Kane

TV pundit Michael Ballack lost his cool during the Champions League semi-final second leg between Bayern Munich and PSG. The outburst followed a highly questionable decision by the referee – and things went from bad to worse. Vincent Kompany was also furious after two further incidents.

Bayern Munich fell behind 0–1 to Ousmane Dembélé's third-minute strike, but the German record champions quickly regrouped and started carving out chances of their own. 

In the 23rd minute, Josip Stanisic sent Harry Kane through with a fine lofted pass. The Englishman had plenty of space and only Willian Pacho between him and the Paris goal. Yet, despite the linesman keeping his flag down, referee Joao Pinheiro immediately ruled offside. 

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  • Ballack then lost his temper. On the one hand, because Kane was almost certainly level with Nuno Mendes; on the other, because the VAR could have intervened in what was potentially a match-deciding moment, had there been an offside.

    "The referee blows his whistle before the assistant has even raised his flag—he just can't do that. That's a huge error." The officials should have let the play run. Why did he blow the whistle? Kane was through on goal. What happened next is another matter, but the referee should not have intervened."

    In the 29th minute, Pinheiro was back in the spotlight in only his 15th Champions League match: Nuno Mendes, already on a yellow card, halted a Bayern counter-attack with a clear handball. Instead of showing him a second yellow, the referee inexplicably called an earlier handball on Laimer. Replays suggested the Austrian had controlled the ball with his stomach and thigh, meaning a clear misjudgement that cost FCB a potential 60-minute numerical advantage.

    "The referee is once again interfering in this wonderful football match and changing the balance of play. Bayern were clearly disadvantaged here," Sami Khedira told DAZN.

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  • Bayern Schirigetty

    FC Bayern appealed for a handball penalty, yet Pinheiro got it spot-on.

    Two minutes later, manager Vincent Kompany lost his cool on the touchline. In his own penalty area, Vitinha had cleared the ball from close range, striking Joao Neves's outstretched arm. 

    Referee Pinheiro decided against awarding a penalty, and in doing so was arguably acting within the rules. "UEFA guidelines. It must not result in a penalty if the ball is struck out of the penalty area by a teammate," said DFB head of refereeing Knut Kircher as recently as last year. As the International Football Association Board (IFAB) states, if a player is hit on the hand or arm by a teammate's shot or header, it is not handball—unless the ball goes straight into the opposition's goal or the player scores from that contact, in which case the opposing team gets a direct free-kick.

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Wolfsburg
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Bayern Munich
FCB
Ligue 1
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Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
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