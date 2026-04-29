In the 33rd minute, Joao Neves headed a corner into the net to put PSG 2–1 ahead. The goal followed a solo run and shot from Desire Doue that had whizzed just past the Munich goal. Swiss referee Sandro Schärer initially believed Jonathan Tah had deflected the ball, but replays suggested otherwise.

Kompany later acknowledged the call, though the incident was almost impossible to judge at full speed—and remains unclear even in slow motion—because of the shot's odd trajectory. Jamal Musiala failed to mark Neves, who headed the ball unchallenged to put Paris ahead. The goal exposed Bayern's ongoing vulnerability at defending set pieces.

Perhaps that is why, after the thrilling 4-5 win in Munich that keeps Bayern's final hopes alive, Kompany's frustration centred on a late first-half incident. Ousmane Dembélé's cross struck the faintly outstretched arm of Alphonso Davies, who had previously had his hands clasped behind his back.