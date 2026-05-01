Vincent Kompany has delivered two pieces of positive news. Here's the latest on the squad situation at FC Bayern

"Phonzy is back training with the team today as usual," Kompany reassured everyone at Friday's press conference. "He felt a twinge during the PSG match, and at half-time – I was in the stands, not in the dugout – the staff rightly decided not to take any risks." Kompany, serving a suspension, observed the contest from the stands while assistant manager Aaron Danks occupied the touchline.

After the match, Davies "had all the tests done and everything came back clear," Kompany added. Thursday's individual session was therefore a precaution, and Davies is expected to be available for Saturday's match against 1. FC Heidenheim.