Getty Images Sport
VIDEO: Tottenham fans sing Mauricio Pochettino's name on USMNT manager's flight to watch former club face Atletico Madrid in Champions League
The 'Magic' chant returns
The atmosphere on the flight turned into a terrace-like celebration once the 54-year-old was spotted. Fans quickly broke into the famous chant: 'He's magic, you know... Mauricio Pochettino!' The interaction remained high-spirited throughout the journey, with many fans cheekily chanting 'We want you back' and 'Bring him home'.
Despite his subsequent stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Spurs' rivals Chelsea, the Argentine remains a beloved figure among the Tottenham faithful. However, Spurs fans may face stiff competition for their former manager’s signature; according to recent reports, Pochettino has also emerged as a top candidate to take over at Real Madrid next season.
More than Nostalgia: A Hint of a return
The electric atmosphere on the flight to Madrid was more than just a nostalgic reunion between fans and a former manager; it comes amid growing speculation over a possible reunion in the near future.
While the USMNT boss is currently focused on leading his side through a manageable 2026 World Cup group against Australia, Paraguay and one of Slovakia, Koso, Turkey and Romania, he recently told Radiogaceta de los Deportes that he remains 'open to everything' once his contract ends after the tournament. In February, he even criticised the club's lack of ambition after their Europa League success last season and revealed his desire to win the Premier League and Champions League before he retires, even placing them above the World Cup trophy.
With his tenure in America set to conclude post-World Cup, these fans’ hopes for him to eventually step back into the role once Igor Tudor's time in charge comes to an end this summer. However, it remains to be seen if Spurs, currently 16th in the table, will still be in the Premier League by then.
The USMNT's path
Pochettino is heading into the home stretch of this World Cup cycle, having joined up with the USMNT midway through it. He was tasked with leading the U.S. into a World Cup on home soil and that World Cup is coming quickly.
The U.S. will play March friendlies against Portugal and Belgium before Pochettino finalises his World Cup roster on May 24. The team will then play Senegal and Germany in pre-World Cup friendlies ahead of their tournament-opening game against Paraguay on June 12.
