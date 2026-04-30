VIDEO: 'Excited' Lionel Messi introduces himself to UE Cornella squad after surprise purchase of Catalan club

Lionel Messi, who officially acquired fifth tier Spanish side UE Cornella on April 16, has wasted no time in asserting his influence as the club’s new owner. In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Baix Llobregat region, the Argentine icon sent a personal video message to the squad and staff, signalling his deep commitment to the project.

"I wanted to introduce myself and let you know that we are here to grow and help in whatever is necessary," Messi told the group. "We have a lot of enthusiasm for this new project. I am following you and supporting you every weekend."