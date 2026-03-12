VIDEO: Furious Enzo Fernandez completely loses it with Filip Jorgensen as he rages at Chelsea goalkeeper for costly error in PSG defeat

Chelsea’s Champions League ambitions were left in tatters on a night of self-inflicted misery in Paris, but the most enduring image wasn't the scoreline, but the civil war breaking out on the pitch. Fernandez completely lost his cool with goalkeeper Jorgensen after a series of calamitous errors handed PSG a commanding 5-2 lead in their round-of-16 first leg.

The Denmark international's first mistake appeared to infuriate Fernandez most, with Jorgensen having plenty of options on the left and right flanks but instead opted for a risky pass through the middle, which was intercepted by Bradley Barcola. Moments later, Vitinha lobbed the ball past Jorgensen and put PSG 3-2 up, with cameras capturing the Argentine World Cup winner screaming at his goalkeeper, flailing his arms in frustration.