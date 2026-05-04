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Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

VIDEO: Dominik Szoboszlai responds to jeering Man Utd fans with savage gesture after Liverpool's defeat at Old Trafford

D. Szoboszlai
Liverpool
Manchester United
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Premier League

Dominik Szoboszlai delivered a pointed response to Manchester United supporters after Liverpool’s dramatic 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford. The midfielder highlighted the Premier League champions' badge on his sleeve as he left the pitch amid jeers from the Stretford End.

  • Szoboszlai’s gesture after Old Trafford defeat

    Szoboszlai reacted defiantly to United supporters after Liverpool’s 3-2 loss at Old Trafford, making a pointed gesture as the players headed down the tunnel at full-time. The Hungarian midfielder was met with loud jeers from the home crowd but chose to respond by drawing attention to the gold Premier League champions badge on his sleeve. Liverpool had fought back from two goals down before ultimately suffering late heartbreak via Kobbie Mainoo's winner. The moment involving Szoboszlai quickly became one of the most talked-about scenes following the final whistle.

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  • Liverpool comeback falls short despite Szoboszlai impact

    The match itself was a dramatic contest that swung several times before the Red Devils secured three points. Goals from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko had put the hosts firmly in control early on. Liverpool responded strongly after the break. Szoboszlai pulled one back before Cody Gakpo levelled the match, completing an impressive fightback from Slot’s side. However, Mainoo struck in the 77th minute to seal victory for United. The result not only secured bragging rights but also confirmed their qualification for next season’s Champions League with three games to spare.

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  • Szoboszlai DominikGetty Images

    Top-five race remains key focus for Liverpool

    Liverpool must now quickly regroup as they continue their own push to secure a Champions League place. Despite the defeat, their fate remains largely in their own hands with three games still to play. The Reds now have 58 points from 35 matches, level with fifth-placed Aston Villa. They next face a tough match against Chelsea, before facing Aston Villa and Brentford to close out the season.

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
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Chelsea crest
Chelsea
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Premier League
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
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