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Paris Saint-Germain FC v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

VIDEO: Watch classy gesture from PSG midfielder Vitinha as he 'waits 20 minutes' to swap shirts with Liverpool youngster Trey Nyoni

Vitinha
Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
Champions League
T. Nyoni

Paris Saint-Germain star Vitinha proved that football is about more than just results with a heartwarming post-match gesture following his side's victory over Liverpool. Despite dominating the midfield battle at the Parc des Princes, the Portuguese international stayed behind long after the final whistle to fulfill a special promise.

  • Vitinha keeps his promise

    In a moment that captured the respect shared between elite professionals and the next generation, Vitinha was seen waiting by the touchline for 20 minutes to exchange jerseys with Liverpool's teenage prospect Trey Nyoni. The PSG midfielder had reportedly promised the 18-year-old his shirt during the heat of their Champions League quarter-final clash, and he was determined to ensure he didn't head to the dressing room without keeping that promise. Footage captured by journalist Julien Laurens showed the former Wolves man standing patiently while the Liverpool substitutes completed their post-match fitness drills before eventually swapping shirts with Nyoni.

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  • Watch the clip

  • Domination on the pitch

    While his sportsmanship took the spotlight after the game, Vitinha was arguably the most influential player during the 90 minutes. The midfielder dictated the tempo of the match, completing 133 passes with a staggering 96 percent accuracy rate. His ability to control the engine room left Liverpool chasing shadows for much of the evening, providing the platform for PSG to secure a 2-0 first-leg advantage. However, PSG boss Luis Enrique remained perfectionist in his outlook, admitting he felt "it was a shame" that his side did not score more goals to put the tie completely out of reach. Despite the missed chances, the French champions head to Anfield as heavy favorites to progress to the semi-finals.

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  • Paris Saint-Germain FC v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    All eyes on the Anfield return leg

    The shirt swap signifies the high regard in which Nyoni is held, even by opponents at the highest level of the game. For Vitinha, the gesture further cements his reputation as one of the most professional and humble characters in the PSG dressing room. He will now look to replicate his masterclass when the two teams meet again on English soil next week. The return leg promises to be a high-stakes encounter where Liverpool will need to conjure up some of their famed Anfield magic to keep their European dreams alive.

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Champions League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG