VIDEO: Andreas Pereira sabotages Memphis Depay as ex-Man Utd team-mate slips & misses penalty in Corinthians-Palmeiras derby
Pereira's act of sabotage goes unpunished
Depay may not have missed the spot kick had it not been for Pereira's antics. The Palmeiras midfielder was spotted using his feet to scuff the penalty spot before Depay stepped up. ESPN's refereeing commentator, Renata Ruel, stated that Pereira's actions warranted a yellow card, but only if the referee had noticed – VAR could not intervene.
Fortunately for Pereira, match official Raphael Claus did not see the incident. Depay then lost his footing as he made contact with the ball, and it floated harmlessly wide.
Watch Pereira scuffing the spot & Depay's miss
'I've never slipped up in my entire career'
Depay spoke out on social media after the game, pointing to Pereira's underhanded tactics before issuing a rallying cry to supporters. "Last night's result doesn't reflect what the game was like. We showed for most of the game that we wanted it more than they did, but unfortunately we weren't efficient enough," he wrote on Instagram.
"The penalty incident leaves a bitter taste because I've never slipped up in my entire career. Everyone saw what happened, but it's okay. I take responsibility. I'm keeping my head held high and I believe in my team. With the fans supporting us, we will soon win more trophies. Let's move forward."
It was, however, the second penalty miss of Depay's career at Corinthians to date. Last season, he was left embarrassed after seeing his Panenka effort against Mirassol caught by the goalkeeper.
What comes next for Depay and Pereira?
Depay and Pereira played together at Man Utd between 2015 and 2017, helping the club to FA Cup, Europa League and League Cup honours. Pereira stayed at Old Trafford until 2022, but Depay left for Lyon in the summer of 2017 after falling out of favour with then-Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, and went on to play for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, before joining Corinthians in 2024.
He is due back in action when Corinthians face Red Bull Bragantino in the Brazilian Serie A on Thursday, while Pereira and Palmeiras will travel to Internacional the following day.