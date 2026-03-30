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USWNT column March 30GOAL
Celia Balf

USWNT Abroad: American stars the highlight of Manchester derby as Sam Coffey dominates while Phallon Tullis-Joyce's Manchester United fall apart

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Women's football
Chelsea FC Women
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OL Lyonnes
E. Fox
S. Coffey
L. Heaps
L. Yohannes
C. Macario
P. Tullis-Joyce

GOAL reviews the top USWNT performances abroad across the weekend from Girma andThompson at Chelsea to Heaps and Yohannes at Lyon, Tullis-Joyce at United, Coffey at Man City and Fox at Arsenal.

It was a packed week for U.S. women’s national team players across Europe, with several standout performances at both ends of the table.

At Arsenal, Emily Fox played a key role in a strong stretch that saw the Gunners win twice in four days, including an impressive 3-1 victory over Chelsea before a 5-2 result against Tottenham. Across the league, it was a tougher outing for Phallon Tullis-Joyce, as Manchester United fell to rivals Manchester City, who found the net three times.

Chelsea, meanwhile, responded well to their midweek loss, bouncing back with a 4-0 win over Aston Villa - with Naomi Girma getting on the scoresheet early.

In France, Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes remain top of the table, with Yohannes scoring a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw against Strasbourg.

Off the field, Catarina Macario completed a return stateside, finalizing a move from Chelsea to the San Diego Wave - the latest example of top USWNT talent heading back to the NWSL after years of moving abroad.


  • Naomi Girma Chelsea Women 2024-25Getty Images

    A Girma goal

    Chelsea hasn't seen the best of Girma yet, but her scoring a goal over the weekend was just the statement the Blues needed to see from the defender. 

    Chelsea sits four points behind top-seeded Man City in the league standings; however, their week wasn't all smooth after falling midweek to Arsenal, 3-1. Girma played in both matches, but her impact was much greater against Aston Villa, helping the Blues take the lead 2-1 in the 23rd minute of play. Girma finished off a short corner served in from Lauren James. While she only got a small touch on the ball, it was enough to slide past Villa's Ellie Roebuck. The Blues would end up winning a 4-3 thriller, where the American defender played a massive part. 

    More minutes for Girma will be crucial as she prepares for a bout of three games against Japan for the USWNT. After managing injuries for a good part of last year, getting reps and time in the back for Chelsea and the national team are just what she needs to cement confidence for the road to the '27 FIFA Women's World Cup.

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  • Sam Coffey Man City Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Coffey with a impactful start

    Coffey is beginning to find her rhythm at Manchester City, earning regular starts after joining midseason and adjusting from her role with Portland in the NWSL. Over the weekend, she played the full 90 minutes as City beat heated rivals Manchester United 3-0, delivering a composed performance in midfield. 

    Coffey was tidy in possession, won the majority of her duels, and helped control a match City largely dictated. As she continues to settle into the system, the U.S. international is quickly becoming an important piece for one of the WSL’s top sides.

  • Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd HICGetty Images

    Tough day for Tullis-Joyce

    It was a difficult outing for Tullis-Joyce, who conceded three times in Manchester United’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the derby. While she was vocal throughout - particularly on a sequence where she felt she was obstructed - the decisions stood, and United were second-best for much of the match.

    The result was something of an outlier for Tullis-Joyce, who has otherwise been reliable this season, consistently dealing with crosses and one-on-one situations. Still, on a crowded USWNT goalkeeping depth chart, performances like this - regardless of the defensive breakdowns in front of her - won’t strengthen her case.

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  • Arsenal v Chelsea - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-finals First LegGetty Images Sport

    Fox makes a statement against Chelsea

    Fox continues to be one of the most consistent outside backs in women’s football. She delivered a standout performance in Arsenal’s midweek win over Chelsea, helping limit a dangerous frontline and playing a key role in a controlled defensive display.

    Fox did not feature in Sunday’s match against Tottenham, but her impact earlier in the week underlined her importance to Arsenal’s backline. Comfortable in possession and aggressive going forward, she offers balance on both ends of the pitch - qualities that have helped Arsenal tighten up defensively during this stretch.

    For the USWNT, Fox remains a reliable option at full back, and Emma Hayes will continue to lean on her experience and consistency, provided she stays healthy.