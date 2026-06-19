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USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Alex Labidou

USMNT star Christian Pulisic ruled out of World Cup clash against Australia with calf injury, Ricardo Pepi set to start

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Christian Pulisic has been ruled out of U.S. Men's National Team clash against Australia, Mauricio Pochettino revealed in an interview with FOX. Pulisic was subbed after halftime in the team's dominant 4-1 win over Paraguay. Although initial reporting suggested he might be able to play in Friday's clash in Seattle, the Argentine manager confirmed Ricardo Pepi will start in his place.

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    America's top star ruled out

    Pulisic's status had been speculated throughout the week following his early substitution last Friday. Pochettino revealed following the match that the 27-year-old had reaggravated an injury that he suffered in training prior to the Americans' opener.

    "Hopefully, it's not a big issue...hopefully, the next game he will be available," the manager said at that time.

    Pulisic also mentioned that he hoped the calf issue wouldn't be a significant issue moving forward.

    "So I'm really hoping that it's nothing, taking a little bit of precautions today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine," he said.

    Pulisic has dealt with various ailments throughout his club campaign as well, playing just 1609 minutes - the lowest since he joined AC Milan.



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