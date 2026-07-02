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'Bogus' - Why USMNT can't appeal Folarin Balogun's controversial red card in World Cup win over Bosnia & Herzegovina as Christian Pulisic sends 'got your back' message to teammate
Why USMNT can't appeal Balogun's red card?
The USMNT have been dealt a massive blow as they prepare for the Round of 16, with confirmation that they have no legal recourse to overturn Balogun's dismissal. According to Article 10.5 of FIFA’s regulations for the 2026 World Cup, a player sent off via a direct red card "will automatically be suspended from their team’s subsequent match."
While US fans might have hoped for an intervention, a FIFA official have clarified that a team cannot appeal a standard one-match ban resulting from a red card, as per The Athletic. The only time the FIFA Disciplinary Committee enters a consultation phase for appeals is if they choose to "impose additional match suspensions" beyond the mandatory one-game sit-out, leaving the Stars and Stripes without their leading man for the clash against Belgium.
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Controversy at Levi's Stadium
The incident occurred in the 61st minute when Balogun, who had already put his side ahead 1-0, appeared to land awkwardly on Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic. While it initially looked like an accidental tangle of legs, referee Raphael Claus was instructed by the VAR to review the footage. After seeing the replay on the monitor, Claus returned to the pitch to brandish the red card, making Balogun only the fourth player in history to score a goal and receive a red card in a World Cup knockout match, according to Opta.
Balogun was visibly distraught as he left the field, requiring consolation from his teammates. Despite being a man down, Mauricio Pochettino's side showed incredible resolve, eventually doubling their lead through a Malik Tillman free kick to seal a 2-0 win.
'I think it's a bit bogus'
The USMNT dressing room has rallied around their striker, with Christian Pulisic leading the support. Speaking after the game, Pulisic was clear about his feelings on the decision. "Just so unfortunate, honestly. Looking back at it, it seems so harsh for us to get that for him," the AC Milan forward said. "I just told him that he's done so much for us, and now we got his back. I don't know the rules, but of course, just watching it now, it's so disappointing. I understand it's a dangerous act in a way, but he's just trying to put his foot on the ground, and it wasn't high on his leg. it's just so unfortunate."
Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was equally frustrated by the officiating. "I mean, I think that's a bit... in this stage of the tournament, where every player is important, I think it's a bit bogus," McKennie added. "At the end of the day, my job is to go out there and try and get points and try to win games, and whether we're a man down or we're missing a guy for the next game, the next guy will step up and contribute what they can to the team to make it happen."
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Life without Balogun
The USMNT coaching staff now must find a way to replace Balogun’s clinical edge against a formidable Belgium side. With an appeal off the table, the focus shifts entirely to tactical adjustments. The squad remains defiant, but losing their top scorer for a pivotal Round of 16 bout is a hurdle they could have done without as they aim for World Cup glory on home soil.