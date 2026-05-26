The long-established club announced the move on Tuesday. Samir Arabi will succeed Mislintat, who only replaced Klaus Allofs in Düsseldorf last December. The 47-year-old had been at Arminia Bielefeld from 2011 to 2023, most recently serving as sporting director.
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Upheaval in the club's management! The nightmare at Fortuna Düsseldorf drags on even after relegation
"During our internal and joint analysis, it became clear that there were differing views on the strategic direction," said Fortuna Dusseldorf Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Björn Borgerding, regarding the decision on Mislintat. "That is why we jointly decided to part ways and reached a mutual agreement."
"Fortuna was and remains a labour of love for me. But as is sometimes the case in life, things turn out differently from how everyone would have wished," Mislintat explained. "The relegation and its consequences have hit us all hard. We have been processing this internally over the last few days and have also discussed what conclusions we must draw from it."
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Fortuna Düsseldorf: 'Crystal clear' amid chaos?
"We realised we had different ideas about the club's future direction. These things happen, but in the club's best interests we needed to ask whether the current set-up is right for Fortuna," the former Dortmund and Stuttgart official said. "So we talked it through, leaving personal feelings aside."
Arabi now faces a daunting task in Düsseldorf: following relegation, only ten players remain under contract for the third division. "Despite the current situation, Fortuna Düsseldorf is a special club with a lot of passion and fantastic fans. The discussions with the club's management quickly showed me that there is absolute clarity here about the path the club must now take," Arabi said, adding that he will be officially presented on Friday: "The task is demanding, so it is now a matter of making the right decisions quickly."