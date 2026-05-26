Upheaval in the club's management! The nightmare at Fortuna Düsseldorf drags on even after relegation

"During our internal and joint analysis, it became clear that there were differing views on the strategic direction," said Fortuna Dusseldorf Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Björn Borgerding, regarding the decision on Mislintat. "That is why we jointly decided to part ways and reached a mutual agreement."

"Fortuna was and remains a labour of love for me. But as is sometimes the case in life, things turn out differently from how everyone would have wished," Mislintat explained. "The relegation and its consequences have hit us all hard. We have been processing this internally over the last few days and have also discussed what conclusions we must draw from it."