Unleash Max Dowman! Arsenal should start fearless teenager to inject life into Premier League title run-in

Dowman's potential has been lauded for years already. The winger was only 13 and 14 when whispers came out of the Arsenal academy that he could be the most special player they've ever produced. It's why at 16, so often an age where young players are still being protected away from the public eye, the club have sought to only embolden him. There's a very real possibility Dowman becomes a Premier League and Champions League winner before he takes his GCSEs.

In each of his nine first-team appearances for Arsenal, there's almost always been one flashbulb moment where Dowman takes the handbrake off and tries to blow by his defender. It's his modus operandi, and even though it's only yielded one goal and one assist thus far, he still manages to make his mark in an intangible sense.

Ironically, if Arsenal were the team of two or three years ago when they blew the opposition away for fun with a barrage of goals, Dowman might not be getting much of a look in. It's almost as if what sets him apart from the rest of the team's attacking options is as important as his quality in general.

That's a plus point for Dowman. He has become the 'break in case of emergency' glass. We haven't reached crisis point just yet, but when you're this close to achieving greatness and slowing down, it's worth exploring every option you've got to get over the line.