Asked if he can understand Fernandes’ frustration after giving his best years to United and only being rewarded with FA Cup and League Cup triumphs, Owen - who represents Casino.org, a platform designed to help British players make sense of the different online casinos operating in the UK - told GOAL: “Absolutely. And I think that's why the Manchester United fans love him. Obviously in recent weeks it's turned a little bit sour, but I think Man United fans can see that it's frustration from him as opposed to him being a bad egg.

“Of course, he's been rewarded financially very, very well, and he deserves to be because he's an elite player. He could have got that elsewhere and won more trophies, of that there's no doubt.

“Your career is quite circumstantial like that, isn't it? Sometimes you're in the right place at the right time. And unfortunately for Bruno, he'll probably end his career not winning as many trophies as possibly he should have. But that's just life - loads of players can point to the same as that.

“I suppose now as well, he's getting to a stage in his career whereby it's different for him, the trophies. He's very wealthy anyway, so it probably doesn't matter, but in general terms you tend to as a young kid go where opportunity is. And then in the guts of your career, you want to win things. And then at the end of your career, you're thinking of the future and maybe getting one last contract as long as it can be to really secure your life and your family's life for the future.

“You go through different phases in your career. I think that Bruno's entering that final phase and financially it will be as important to him as whether he can pick up another trophy or two.”