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Nino Duit

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Two perfect tens, one star who failed to capitalise on his big chance: FC Bayern Munich's end-of-season report card

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
V. Kompany
H. Kane
J. Kimmich
M. Olise
M. Neuer
J. Urbig
K. Laimer
J. Stanisic
J. Tah
D. Upamecano
S. Gnabry
J. Musiala
L. Diaz
N. Jackson
L. Karl
L. Goretzka
A. Pavlovic
R. Guerreiro
T. Bischof
S. Boey
A. Davies
H. Ito
M. Kim

FC Bayern secured the domestic double yet succumbed to a dramatic defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals. How did the individual players perform?

After the 2019 double and the historic 2020 sextuple, FC Bayern entered a relative lull by their own exacting standards. Apart from the trophy-less 2024 campaign, the Bundesliga pacesetters still won the league every season, but nothing else. 

Now, after an emphatic Bundesliga campaign, the record champions have returned to the German capital and claimed not only the league crown but also the DFB Cup in Berlin. Only a dramatic Champions League semi-final exit and a solitary Bundesliga defeat, suffered against FC Augsburg at the end of January, marred what was otherwise a formidable season for FCB—a campaign shaped by two standout performers. One high-earner, however, proved to be the season's biggest disappointment.

Note: Players with fewer than 600 minutes played do not receive a rating.

  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-WOLFSBURG-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    FC Bayern Munich: Goalkeeper – Manuel Neuer

    How much drama can one season hold? Manuel Neuer: "Yes!" The Munich captain produced some brilliant performances, such as in the Champions League group stage against PSG and in the first leg of the quarter-final at Real Madrid. However, he also made costly mistakes, such as in the return leg against Real. On balance, his standout displays outweighed the errors. In between, muscle injuries sidelined him for several matches, including the DFB Cup final; he celebrated his 40th birthday, finally extended his contract after months of speculation, and—following further debate—is set to return to the DFB squad for the World Cup. Rating: 2.5.

    • Matches: 37
    • Minutes: 3,210
    • Goals conceded: 40
    • Clean sheets: 11
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  • VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich: Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig

    He made a surprisingly large number of appearances due to Neuer's recurring injuries and proved his worth with solid—and, on occasion, outstanding—performances (Eindhoven, Wolfsburg). The 22-year-old is now regarded as the first-choice goalkeeper. The only question is when his time will come. Rating: 2.5.

    • Matches: 20
    • Minutes: 1650
    • Goals conceded: 21
    • Clean sheets: 7
  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich's defence: Dayot Upamecano

    Under the guidance of former defender Vincent Kompany, the 27-year-old Frenchman has largely overcome his tendency to make mistakes and established himself among the world's best centre-backs. His reward was a lucrative contract extension running until 2030. Rating: 2.

    • Appearances: 42
    • Minutes: 3,341
    • Goals: 2
    • Assists: 3

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  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich's defence: Jonathan Tah

    After a brief settling-in period, Tah gelled seamlessly with Upamecano. Often the last line of defence, he led Munich in clearances and blocked shots. The summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen was a stroke of luck. Rating: 2.

    • Appearances: 49
    • Minutes: 3,769
    • Goals: 3
    • Assists: 2
  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-FREIBURG-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    FC Bayern Munich's defence: Min-Jae Kim

    The clear third-choice centre-back. He was mostly used as a rotation option in the second half of the Bundesliga season and proved rock-solid on each outing. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old South Korean remains a transfer target. Rating: 3.5.

    • Appearances: 37
    • Minutes: 2,051
    • Goals: 1
    • Assists: 1
  • hiroki itoGetty Images

    FC Bayern Munich's defence: Hiroki Ito

    He returned in November after recovering from a metatarsal fracture, yet remained a bit-part substitute. In the spring, the 27-year-old Japanese midfielder missed roughly a month with a torn muscle fibre. Rating: 4.

    • Appearances: 23
    • Minutes: 1,049
    • Goals: 1
    • Assists: 2
  • FC Bayern München v 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich's defence: Konrad Laimer

    Established himself as a key player in his third season at FC Bayern. The natural midfielder was extremely solid in defence on both the left and right flanks and also provided plenty of impetus in attack. The 28-year-old Austrian's reportedly excessive demands in the negotiations over an extension to his contract, which expires in 2027, have recently caused some friction. Rating: 2.

    • Appearances: 47
    • Minutes: 3,297
    • Goals: 3
    • Assists: 13
  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-WOLFSBURG-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    FC Bayern Munich's defence: Josip Stanisic

    Laimer's perfect counterpart on the opposite side of the defence. After a solid first half of the season, Stanisic came into his own in the spring. The 26-year-old academy graduate interpreted his role as a full-back as slightly more defence-oriented than Laimer's, yet still racked up plenty of points. Negative blips, such as in the first leg against PSG, were the exception. Rating: 2.

    • Games: 43
    • Minutes: 3,153
    • Goals: 3
    • Assists: 7
  • Atalanta BC v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich's left-back: Alphonso Davies

    The 25-year-old Canadian left-back has endured a frustrating season. He returned in December after a long layoff caused by a cruciate ligament tear, yet has repeatedly been sidelined ever since. Currently sidelined with a thigh injury, he will miss at least the opening match of the home World Cup. When Davies did play, he looked anything but convincing; not even his surprise start in the first leg against PSG, when he conceded a penalty, offered reassurance. Rating: 4.5

    • Appearances: 23 
    • Minutes: 841
    • Goals: 1
    • Assists: 5
  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-MOENCHENGLADBACH-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    FC Bayern Munich's defence: Sacha Boey

    Boey benefited from a shortage of defensive wing-back options and started frequently early on. He was competent without ever standing out. Illness sidelined him for several weeks around New Year, and he then returned to former club Galatasaray on loan. His long-term future remains unclear. Rating: 4.

    • Appearances: 15
    • Minutes: 630
    • Goals: 0
    • Assists: 1
  • FC Bayern München v Atalanta BC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich defender: Tom Bischof

    The free transfer signing from TSG Hoffenheim was frequently deployed at the unfamiliar position of left-back and showed plenty of promise. In a sense, Bischof (20) is following in the footsteps of Joshua Kimmich, and he certainly has the potential to replicate that career path. Rating: 3.

    • Appearances: 38
    • Minutes: 1,655
    • Goals: 3
    • Assists: 3
  • FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich, Midfielder: Joshua Kimmich

    The undisputed playmaker in Kompany's 4-2-3-1 system, Kimmich (31) organised Munich's play from deep, created danger in the final third and made more passes than anyone else. The only downside: in the two Champions League semi-finals against PSG, the 31-year-old failed to make a telling impact. Rating: 2.

    • Matches: 49
    • Minutes: 4,073
    • Goals: 2
    • Assists: 13
  • Aleksandar PavlovicGetty

    FC Bayern Munich Midfielder: Aleksandar Pavlovic

    A fixture in the starting XI alongside Kimmich in the marquee matches, the 22-year-old academy graduate may not have been as prominent as his teammate overall, but his intelligent, precise passing proved invaluable. Rating: 2.5.

    • Matches: 44
    • Minutes: 3,086
    • Goals: 4
    • Assists: 2
  • FC Bayern München v 1. FC Köln - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich, Midfielder: Leon Goretzka

    Following his sensational resurgence last season, Goretzka had a run-of-the-mill year to round off his time in Munich. As the clear third-choice in defensive midfield, however, he was given plenty of playing time in the final stages of a Bundesliga campaign that had already been decided – and picked up a few points in the process. In the final home game against Cologne, the home fans gave him an emotional send-off. Rating: 3.5.

    • Games: 48
    • Mins: 2,349
    • Goals: 5
    • Assists: 5
  • FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich, Midfielder: Raphael Guerreiro

    Raphael Guerreiro signed off with a typically versatile campaign. The 32-year-old Portuguese full-back filled multiple roles in less significant fixtures, yet still demonstrated his goal-scoring instincts. After three years, his contract will expire and will not be renewed. Rating: 3.5.

    • Appearances: 29
    • Minutes: 1,207
    • Goals: 6
    • Assists: 3
  • FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich forward: Serge Gnabry

    With no alternatives available, the 30-year-old secured a regular place behind striker Kane last summer – and seized the opportunity in impressive fashion. His reward was a new contract running until 2030. However, just before the crucial phase of the season, Gnabry suffered an adductor injury and will also miss the World Cup. Rating: 2.5.

    • Appearances: 37
    • Minutes: 2041
    • Goals: 10
    • Assists: 11
  • FC Bayern München v 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich: Forward, Jamal Musiala

    The 23-year-old playmaker struggled for form after recovering from a broken fibula in January. A fresh health setback in late March sidelined him again, but his opportunity finally arrived when Gnabry got injured. Musiala seized the chance to step into the starting XI, yet his form petered out during the two Champions League semi-finals against PSG and the DFB-Pokal final, where he delivered three lacklustre displays and missed the chance to salvage the campaign. Rating: 4.

    • Matches: 24
    • Minutes: 1,174
    • Goals: 5
    • Assists: 6
  • FC Bayern München v 1. FC Köln - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich, Forward: Michael Olise

    Quite rightly voted Bundesliga Player of the Season and soon to be a contender for the Ballon d'Or. The 24-year-old Frenchman delivered equal parts spectacle and effectiveness throughout the campaign. Rating: 1.

    • Matches: 52
    • Mins: 4,015
    • Goals: 22
    • Assists: 31
  • luis diaz(C)Getty images

    FC Bayern Munich, Forward: Luis Diaz

    A €70m signing from Liverpool, the 29-year-old Colombian winger delivered dynamism, determination and non-stop fight on the left wing. His finishing was initially inconsistent, yet he sharpened that aspect as the campaign unfolded. Rating: 1.5.

    • Appearances: 51
    • Minutes: 4,060
    • Goals: 26
    • Assists: 23
  • Sport-Club Freiburg v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich: Forward Lennart Karl

    Karl has been both a rising star and a controversial figure this season. At 17, he took the Champions League by storm, earning a series of Man of the Match awards in the autumn. During the winter break, the dribbler openly dreamed of a move to Real Madrid; in March, he made his debut for the German national team. During his most recent injury lay-off, Karl paraded across the Allianz Arena pitch in a pink full-body costume. Following his recovery, he has made a strong sporting comeback and secured a place in the World Cup squad. Karl is likely to cause quite a stir, both on and off the pitch. Rating: 2.5.

    • Matches: 40
    • Mins: 1984
    • Goals: 9
    • Assists: 8
  • FC Bayern München v 1. FC Köln - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich's forward: Harry Kane

    Bundesliga top scorer, clear winner of Europe's Golden Boot, DFB-Pokal final match-winner – and, when needed, an able playmaker and ball-winner. The 32-year-old Englishman enjoyed the best season of his career, yet the ultimate individual accolade remains pending. Rating: 1.

    • Matches: 51
    • Mins: 4,050
    • Goals: 61
    • Assists: 7
  • FBL-EUR-C1-ATALANTA-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    FC Bayern Munich's forward: Nicolas Jackson

    Although he scored a goal every 120 minutes, most were ultimately inconsequential. That return did not justify the estimated 25 million euro loan fee and wage package paid to Chelsea FC. As expected, Bayern Munich have decided not to sign the 24-year-old Senegalese forward on a permanent basis. Rating: 4.

    • Appearances: 34
    • Minutes: 1320
    • Goals: 11
    • Assists: 4
  • 1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich: Unrated Players

    Alongside Karl, manager Vincent Kompany has guided several other home-grown talents into the first team, handing professional debuts to Cassiano Kiala (17), Erblin Osmani (16), Jonah Kusi-Asare (18), Felipe Chavez (19), Filip Pavic (16), David Santos Daiber (19), Maycon Cardozo (17), Wisdom Mike (17), Deniz Ofli (19) and Bara Sapoko Ndiaye (18). The experienced third-choice goalkeeper Sven Ulreich (37) was also called upon on one occasion.