Another recent example is Martin Demichelis, who began his coaching career in Bayern Munich's youth and reserve teams and has since stabilised La Liga's RCD Mallorca, a side fighting relegation. In seven league games under Demichelis, the club has won three and lost only two, including a shock victory over Real Madrid.

Now Dante is also set to embark on a successful coaching career at Bayern. The 2013 treble-winning hero, who made 133 competitive appearances for the Munich side, is now finally bringing his career to a close at the age of 42 with OGC Nice in France. Although he is still captain at Nice, he has made just 16 appearances this season. Persistent knee and calf injuries suggest his body can no longer withstand the demands of top-level football, limiting him to just 16 appearances this term.

Now, with his return to FC Bayern this summer, he is fulfilling a personal dream. The 42-year-old had already emphasised in an interview with the club magazine 51 a year and a half ago that he wanted to work as a coach. He wanted to "pass on" his experience from more than 600 competitive matches and "make every single player better, both as a footballer and as a person". His stated ambition has always been to return to FCB as a coach, and that ambition is now set to come true—an arrival that many believe will usher in a new era.