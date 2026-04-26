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Two-goal Chelsea hero Sam Kerr matches club record in WSL thrashing of Everton
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Kerr equals Kirby's record
In a match that highlighted her enduring quality, Kerr netted a vital brace to reach 63 career goals for Chelsea in the Women's Super League.
The achievement draws her level with former team-mate Fran Kirby as the club's all-time leading scorer in the competition, a milestone that underlines her legendary status in west London.
The Australian opened the scoring inside six minutes, latching onto a slide-rule pass from Erin Cuthbert to slot past Courtney Brosnan. While Everton briefly threatened to spoil the party with a spectacular equaliser, Kerr's second-half predator instincts ensured she would walk away with the headlines and a share of the scoring record.
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Momiki stunner fails to derail dominant Blues
The Toffees briefly harboured hopes of an upset when Yuka Momiki produced a moment of absolute magic to level the score. Catching Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton off her line, Momiki unleashed a stunning 35-yard strike that sailed into the net just four minutes after the visitors had taken the lead.
Despite the setback, Chelsea remained composed and dominated possession. The visitors were relentless in their pursuit of a second goal before the interval, with Keira Walsh and Alyssa Thompson forcing saves from Brosnan, though they had to wait until after the restart to truly exert their authority on the scoreboard.
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Second-half blitz secures win
The contest was effectively decided during a clinical eight-minute spell immediately following the halftime break. Kerr restored the lead in the 47th minute, meeting an inch-perfect delivery from Lauren James with a first-time finish that left the Everton defence stranded.
Relentless pressure soon told again as Ellie Carpenter saw her deflected effort loop over the goalkeeper to make it 3-1. The victory was then wrapped up by captain Erin Cuthbert, who fired a crisp half-volley into the bottom corner after Kerr’s initial header was blocked, sealing a dominant performance that leaves second-placed Chelsea four points clear of Manchester United.
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Bompastor's European vision takes shape
While the WSL title remains mathematically possible to win, Sonia Bompastor’s primary focus is ensuring Chelsea's return to the continental elite.
This victory at Goodison Park was a statement of intent, especially considering the Blues had suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to the same opposition earlier in the campaign. The result puts significant distance between them and their rivals in the race for Champions League qualification.