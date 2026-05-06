Two factors worked against him! New details have emerged about FC Bayern Munich's decision to drop former transfer target Nico Williams

In short, the player's financial demands were considered excessive: Williams reportedly sought a fixed salary of €22 million per year, to which performance-related payments and bonuses would have been added.

Max Eberl had already revealed last summer that there were differing views on this matter – immediately after Williams had surprisingly extended his contract with Bilbao: "When we heard the salary demands just to even speak to the player, Bayern Munich backed out very quickly and said: 'Okay, then we won't do it'," said the FCB sporting director.

Beyond the salary gap, another decisive factor was that Williams did not match the position-specific profile Eberl had developed with a data firm, Sport-Bild reports.