Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Torino FC v Parma Calcio 1913 - Serie AGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Turin, Simeone on Vlasic: "His secret? He goes to bed at 9.30 pm, sleeps 10 hours a night and is always at 100%"

Cholito reveals his partner’s habits

Nikola Vlasic put in an MVP-worthy performance in Torino’s 4-1 win over Parma, delivering a magnificent display. Speaking to DAZN and Sky, Giovanni Simeone, who scored the opening goal to make it 1-0, had this to say: 

“We told ourselves we had to start strongly because they were a very tight-knit side. I got the first chance and, luckily, I broke the deadlock; then we did well to build on that and finish the game strongly. Vlasic is a brilliant player, a very energetic person whom I’m very fond of.”

  • THE SECRET OF VLASIC

    "What’s Nikola’s secret? He goes to bed at 9.30 pm, sleeps 10 hours a night and is always at 100%," confided the former Napoli striker. 

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Torino crest
Torino
TOR