52' – SPURS STILL IN THE LEAD: Grey steals the ball from an opponent, plays a one-two with Xavi Simons, who curls the ball into the net from the edge of the box.

47' - ATLÉTICO MADRID EQUALISE with a winning turn and shot from Julian Álvarez, following an assist from former Atalanta player Lookman.

30' - TOTTENHAM TAKE THE LEAD: Kolo Muani breaks the deadlock, heading home unmarked in the box from Tel’s cross.

6' - Goal disallowed for Lookman, who scores from a cross by Simeone but the referee rules out the goal for offside against the Nigerian following confirmation from VAR.



