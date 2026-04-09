According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are making a move for the German international, tempting him with an extremely attractive offer.
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Top club goes on the offensive: Leon Goretzka is reported to have received an exceptional offer after leaving Bayern Munich
Serie A outfit AC Milan are preparing a three-year, €5m-per-season contract for 31-year-old Leon Goretzka, which would see him earn a total of €15m if he sees the deal through. That package is said to trump the shorter, less lucrative offers on the table from other suitors.
No final decision has been made, but an agreement could be reached swiftly should talks progress smoothly. For now, Goretzka is fully focused on the remainder of the campaign with Bayern, where he can still secure the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League.
“As much as I have been honoured by the interest shown by other top international clubs, I have decided to finish the season at FC Bayern. I am 100 per cent convinced that we can win everything this year,” Goretzka himself recently made clear.
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Several leading clubs are tracking Goretzka ahead of a potential Bosman move.
It has been clear for some time that his time with the German record champions will end this summer. At the end of January, the Munich club confirmed that the midfielder’s expiring contract would not be renewed, meaning Goretzka will leave Bayern on a free transfer.
In recent weeks, Milan, Arsenal, Fenerbahe Istanbul, Juventus Turin, Atlético Madrid, SSC Napoli and Inter Milan have all been linked with the 31-year-old.
Goretzka joined Bayern from Schalke 04 in 2018 and, despite occasional speculation about an earlier exit, remained committed to the club, impressing under each of its coaches. This term he has made 39 appearances across all competitions under Vincent Kompany, scoring twice and providing two assists.
Leon Goretzka: Key statistics and performance data
Club
Matches
Goals
Assists
FC Bayern
303
48
50
Schalke 04
147
19
16
VfL Bochum
36
4
8