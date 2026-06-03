Sporting director Ole Book and managing director Lars Ricken Guirassy met with the player to present their transfer plans and persuade him to stay.

According to consistent reports, the 30-year-old has an exit clause in his contract, which runs until 2028, set at around €35 million for selected top clubs. Guirassy has been openly contemplating a move for some time, and recent reports linked him with Fenerbahce Istanbul, with presidential candidate Aziz Yildirim said to have agreed a transfer with the former VfB Stuttgart striker should he win this weekend's 6–7 June election.

Book recently stopped short of guaranteeing Guirassy will stay. "His goals make him incredibly important, so our stance is clear: we do not want to lose him. But if an exceptional offer arrives, we will consider it," he said.