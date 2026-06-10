"This has been confirmed by representatives of Real Madrid": Fresh details have emerged about the reported interest in Bayern Munich superstar Michael Olise

"I can say with absolute certainty that Florentino Pérez intended to pursue Michael Olise, and representatives of Real Madrid have confirmed this," Romano stated on his YouTube channel.

Bayern Munich's swift, decisive rejection—led by club president Herbert Hainer—stopped Perez from submitting a formal bid.

The Frenchman remains under contract at Säbener Straße until 2029 and is considered unsellable thanks to his strong performances over the past two seasons. Last term alone, he contributed 53 goals (22 goals, 31 assists) in 52 competitive matches, helping the club secure the double.

"FC Bayern have completely shut the door, both behind closed doors and publicly, and did not want to enter into any negotiations," Romano continued. As a result, the Blancos turned their attention to Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez.