This absurd rule must be abolished immediately! Bayern Munich's "undeserved" yellow cards for Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise should be a wake-up call for UEFA

What's so annoying is that it would be so easy to prevent Kimmich and Olise from even getting into a position where they have to act on the football pitch. UEFA should drastically change its regulations regarding yellow card suspensions in its international cup competitions. There is actually nothing to be said against abolishing them completely, but a compromise could be made initially, for example, by stipulating that anyone who receives six yellow cards in the first ten games of a Champions League season will be suspended for one match. And that would be it.

It would be more consistent to do away with them altogether. Fortunately, a compromise has already been reached for years when it comes to yellow card suspensions in finals. Remember the 2012 Champions League final, when three regular players from FC Bayern (Holger Badstuber, David Alaba and Luiz Gustavo) and FC Chelsea (Raul Meireles, Branislav Ivanovic and Ramires) had to watch the world's biggest club football match from the sidelines because they had received too many yellow cards in the competition beforehand.

"That can't be in the spirit of football," complained Joachim Löw, then coach of the German national team. And Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, then CEO of Bayern Munich, called for a rethink by UEFA, which eventually came.

Fortunately, it would no longer be possible today to miss a Champions League final due to a yellow card suspension, as all yellow cards are deleted after the quarter-finals of the Champions League. However, we should now go one step further and eliminate yellow card suspensions altogether, or at least make them very unlikely. Instead, we should limit ourselves to the consequences of a warning for the game in question: a player who receives a yellow card must ultimately be careful not to be warned a second time in subsequent challenges and then be sent off with a yellow-red card. That should be restriction enough!