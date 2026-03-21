"They all deserved it more": Dietmar Hamann has strongly criticised the DFB’s selection of Leroy Sané – and believes three other players should have been chosen ahead of the Galatasaray star

Nevertheless, Hamann cannot understand why Sané has been nominated again, given the alternatives available for the attacking wide positions. “We have El Mala, we have Adeyemi, we have Beier. I think they’d all deserve it more than Leroy Sané. It’s incomprehensible to me,” emphasised the 52-year-old, who made 59 international appearances for Germany between 1997 and 2005.

After a brief spell of form, things haven’t really gone Sane’s way at club level recently. In his last 13 appearances, he has contributed to just two goals directly with two assists; in early February, ankle problems had sidelined him. Furthermore, Sane has not always been in Galatasaray’s starting line-up recently; for example, he spent the full 90 minutes on the bench in the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Liverpool FC (1-0) and was only brought on in the second half of the return leg at Anfield (0-4).

Of the alternatives mentioned by Hamann, Maximilian Beier has stood out in recent weeks as a prime candidate for a place in the national squad; the 23-year-old is a regular starter at Borussia Dortmund and has recently been consistently providing goals or assists. According to Nagelsmann, Beier and his BVB teammate Karim Adeyemi – who currently usually has to settle for a place behind the former at the club – are competing with Kevin Schade of Brentford FC for one or two places in the World Cup squad. “As things stand today, we will take one, at most two, of these counter-attacking strikers,” said Nagelsmann at Thursday’s press conference.

He went on to explain: “One of the three, perhaps two, will ultimately make the cut. But they all have the same chances. Kevin just has the advantage right now of being able to show what he can do with us. But the others had that advantage before him too.” Beier was part of the German squad in September and October, whilst Adeyemi was even nominated by Nagelsmann for each of the last five call-up periods. Schade was called up as a late addition in October, but was not included in the squad for the matches against Luxembourg (4-0) and Northern Ireland (1-0). In November, the 24-year-old came on as a substitute against Luxembourg (2-0), and now, in the absence of Beier and Adeyemi, he has the chance to prove himself in the two friendlies against Switzerland (27 March) and Ghana (30 March).