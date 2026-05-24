"I was all alone in the doping room. That kind of thing should be banned," Laimer said with a broad grin, joining the group of waiting reporters in the tunnel beneath the Olympic Stadium late after Bayern Munich's 3–0 DFB Cup final win over VfB Stuttgart, prompting loud laughter.
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"Then it'll get even more expensive": Konrad Laimer playfully warns Uli Hoeneß in a good-humored interview amid contract talks with FC Bayern
Consequently, there was no need to ask about the mood within the squad. "I wasn't in the dressing room for even two seconds," he explained, making it clear once again that he had not noticed any of the celebrations so far. The unusually relaxed atmosphere then prompted the Austrian international to comment on Uli Hoeneß.
FCB honorary president Uli Hoeneß had, in typically blunt fashion, criticised Laimer's wage demands during contract extension talks—the deal runs until 2027—ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG. "When you read what is allegedly being reported about his salary and his demands, you have to put that into perspective: Konny is a player I hold in very high regard. He is extremely important to the team, just as he is to the club's public image. He works incredibly hard for the team. But he's no Maradona," Hoeneß told DAZN. Reports claim Laimer recently sought a salary of €15 million per year; the 28-year-old currently earns around €10 million per season, including bonuses.
"Uli and I have always been on the same wavelength. That's not a problem anyway," Laimer grinned when asked whether he would discuss figures with Hoeneß today. When reminded that this didn't apply to salary talks, he laughed, "Do you think so, or what?" The late-night chat was far from over.
- Getty Images Sport
FC Bayern: Konrad Laimer ignites a verbal firestorm with his latest contract-poker quips.
"The situation is 'quite relaxed'," Laimer emphasised, almost matter-of-factly. "I've said it many times before. I feel really at home here. It's fun being part of the team, and now we'll see how things pan out." When asked why he would then be demanding so much money, he launched into another tirade of witty remarks.
"You don't even know what I'm asking for," Laimer retorted with another laugh. "To be honest, I've never asked for anything before, but now let's see where this takes us. I've been here for three years and we've just won the double, and I still intend to win a few more titles." Rumour has it that Bayern's management have resumed talks with Laimer about a contract extension.
As for whether an agreement after the upcoming World Cup was on the cards, Laimer left the door open. "I can't tell you. Things move so fast in football. Maybe I'll sign something tomorrow, maybe sometime after the World Cup. I don't know." Finally, in keeping with the relaxed atmosphere, he added: "Maybe Austria will win the World Cup – and then it'll be even more expensive."
Konrad Laimer: Matthäus is pushing for a contract extension.
Laimer joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer from RB Leipzig in 2023. Originally signed as a backup central midfielder, he has since secured a first-team role as a full-back capable of operating on either flank. His high work rate and stamina have made him indispensable to Bayern manager Vincent Kompany.
Lothar Matthäus underlined this point as a Sky pundit, referring to a remark by Hoeneß on Saturday that criticised Joshua Kimmich's deployment as a right-back for Germany, arguing his leadership qualities are being wasted there.
"Konny Laimer is a player we'd love to have in Germany. In the position he plays for Bayern Munich, namely right-back – he doesn't play that for Austria," said the record international, before turning to Kimmich: "He plays right-back – he can do it, and he does it world-class. But we don't have a proper backup for that position." That's where Laimer comes in: despite limited experience at right-back, he has impressed all season. "He's doing a brilliant job. That's why I hope he extends his contract at Bayern. […] He embodies what Bayern is all about: commitment, energy."
- AFP
Konrad Laimer: Performance data and statistics this season
Games 47 Goals 3 assists Assists 13