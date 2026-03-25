Lewis Hamilton strolled through Tokyo arm in arm with Kim Kardashian; in spring-like temperatures in the Japanese metropolis, the record-breaking world champion enjoyed a shopping trip in the company of a celebrity. The snapshots of their latest public appearance caused quite a stir online, fuelling rumours once again of a possible relationship between the Formula 1 star and the reality TV star. But Hamilton is taking the flurry of headlines in his stride these days; after all, he is currently on cloud nine, and not just because of his personal happiness.
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The year of the pandemic is long forgotten: how Lewis Hamilton achieved a turnaround at Ferrari that few thought possible
"I definitely feel like I'm back to my best," said Hamilton, "both mentally and physically." Following his strong start to the season and Ferrari’s first ever podium finish, the Briton has rediscovered his love for Formula 1, his first disastrous year in red now a distant memory. The 41-year-old now aims to confirm his upward trend at Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix (7.00 am CET).
He still believes "there is room for improvement," said Hamilton. And yes, on the track, the Scuderia can currently only pose a challenge to the two dominant Mercedes drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, with their rocket-like starts. Nevertheless, the seven-time champion’s words are once again brimming with confidence: "There’s more to come."
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Hamilton is keen to set a new World Championship record
Despite his advancing age as a driver, Hamilton remains passionate about achieving great triumphs in the premier class; the dream of an eighth title is still very much alive. “Training this winter was the toughest and most intense I’ve ever had,” he said, “and that’s probably down to the fact that I’m getting older. It takes longer to recover.”
But the hard work during the break is paying off. And the completely new cars are also suiting Hamilton. His spectacular duel with team-mate Charles Leclerc in China was “the best racing” he had “ever witnessed in Formula 1”, said Hamilton: “It felt like go-karting, back and forth, back and forth.”
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Hamilton: "I have every confidence in everyone at Maranello"
However, if the push to the very front, towards Mercedes, is to be successful in the long term, the Briton still needs to make a few adjustments. “I believe,” said Hamilton, “I can get even more performance out of this car. I’m still learning, especially when it comes to managing energy.”
Following his disastrous debut season with Ferrari, a potential victory is now "closer than ever", said the record-breaking world champion. The gap to his former team is certainly significant: "But I firmly believe in everyone at Maranello and that this is not an insurmountable obstacle. So, Forza Ferrari, we simply have to keep fighting."
Formula 1: the next five races
Sunday, 29 March, 7.00 am CET
Japanese Grand Prix
Sunday, 3 May, 10.00 pm CET
Miami Grand Prix
Sunday, 24 May, 10.00 pm CET
Canadian Grand Prix
Sunday, 7 June, 3.00 pm CET
Monaco Grand Prix
Sunday, 14 June, 3.00 pm CET
Barcelona Grand Prix