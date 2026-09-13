'The way you treat us is a disgrace' - Man Utd supporters stage fierce Old Trafford protests against owners before derby clash

Tensions boiled over ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated match between Manchester United and Manchester City, as roughly 500 supporters gathered outside Old Trafford to demonstrate. Discontent surrounding season ticket sanctions and proposed plans for a new stadium fuelled the angry scenes.

The fans directed their frustration squarely at the club hierarchy, chanting, "They treat us like s***, Ratcliffe and the Glazers, they treat us like s***," and "You can shove your new ground up your a***." Footage shared by journalist Steven Railston showed the initial gathering outside The Bishop Blaize pub before it gradually moved towards Sir Matt Busby Way.



