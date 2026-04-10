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Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

The spectre of a trophy-less season looms large… A disappointing draw for Real Madrid against ‘Little Catalonia’

F. Valverde
T. Lemar
Real Madrid
Girona
LaLiga
Uruguay
France
Spain

Al-Maliki eases the pressure on Barcelona

Real Madrid’s slim hopes of catching Barcelona in La Liga suffered a fresh blow as they could only manage a 1-1 draw at Girona on Friday, Matchday 31.

The draw lifted Madrid to 70 points, cutting Barcelona’s lead to six, although the leaders have a game in hand, while Girona stay 12th on 38.

  • Missed opportunities

    Real Madrid’s first threat arrived in the 10th minute as Moroccan winger Ibrahim Díaz burst down the left and delivered a low cross that Kylian Mbappé failed to convert, with a Girona defender hacking the ball off the line.

    Four minutes later, Moroccan midfielder Ezzedine Ounahi hit a fierce shot from inside the box, but Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin saved it.

    Moments later, Jude Bellingham got on the end of a mid-height cross from Díaz on the right and redirected it goalwards, only for the ball to flash past the left-hand post.

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  • Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Valverde finds the solution.

    Valverde thundered a powerful right-footed shot in the 27th minute as soon as he stepped into the Girona penalty area, but the Argentine goalkeeper, Gazzaniga, produced a brilliant save.

    Icheveri then threatened to break the deadlock a minute before half-time, beating Camavinga with a sharp dribble inside the box before slipping as he shot; the ball still flashed just wide of the post.

    Valverde finally broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, collecting a pass from Díaz on the edge of the box and firing an unstoppable shot that Gazaniga could only push into the net.

    Vinícius nearly doubled the lead in the 57th minute, collecting the ball on the right of the box, cutting inside, and firing a low shot that Gazaniga saved brilliantly.

  • A meteoric rise

    The lead was short-lived for Real Madrid, as Girona struck back in the 61st minute through a superb left-footed strike from Lemar, which curled through Camavinga’s legs and beyond Lunin.

    In the 71st minute, Mbappé went down under a challenge from Alex Moreno inside the box, but the already-booked Frenchman did not appeal for a penalty, and referee Alberola Rojas ruled no foul had been committed.

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  • Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Mbappé's attempts

    Mbappé nearly grabbed a second goal in the 86th minute, collecting a pass from Valverde inside the right side of the penalty area, dribbling past a Girona defender, and letting fly a powerful shot that Gazaniga pushed clear.

    A minute later he went to ground in the box, appealing for a facial strike by Girona’s Vitor Reis, yet the referee—after consulting VAR—confirmed there was no foul.

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