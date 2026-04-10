The spectre of a trophy-less season looms large… A disappointing draw for Real Madrid against ‘Little Catalonia’

Valverde thundered a powerful right-footed shot in the 27th minute as soon as he stepped into the Girona penalty area, but the Argentine goalkeeper, Gazzaniga, produced a brilliant save.

Icheveri then threatened to break the deadlock a minute before half-time, beating Camavinga with a sharp dribble inside the box before slipping as he shot; the ball still flashed just wide of the post.

Valverde finally broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, collecting a pass from Díaz on the edge of the box and firing an unstoppable shot that Gazaniga could only push into the net.

Vinícius nearly doubled the lead in the 57th minute, collecting the ball on the right of the box, cutting inside, and firing a low shot that Gazaniga saved brilliantly.