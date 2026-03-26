The Rondo, World Cup kit edition: What’s the best kit? Who won - Adidas or Nike? And is Brazil’s away overhyped?

It's World Cup kit time. Let's face it: that's all that matters, at the end of the day. Sure, the soccer is fun, and the star players are nice. But if you don't know who to root for, you're probably picking the nicest jerseys. That's especially true in the U.S., where so much of developing soccer culture is about tapping into the visual appeal. Want to get people into something? Make it look cool.

And this year, World Cup designers have been a little mixed. There are certainly some classics here: Colombia, Curacao and Japan have all delivered heat. Germany's are quality. Ivory Coast and Senegal, too, will do numbers. Brazil's away shirt, Jordan collab and all, got people talking. But elsewhere, it's open for debate.

What makes a good kit, though? Is it wearability for your day-to-day consumer? How it looks on the pitch? The stories it tells? Or is it just sentiment? Sure, everyone will end up donning the jersey of their home country. But what makes you want to buy someone else's? Or root for a random team because of how they look? GOAL writers break down the World Cup kits - good, bad and ugly - in the latest edition of... The Rondo.