Instead of her usual kit, the goalkeeper spent the entire 90 minutes on Sunday afternoon in a pale yellow training top. The reason: Bayern had apparently forgotten to bring a goalkeeper jersey to the Camp Nou that complied with UEFA's colour regulations.
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The opposition must provide her with a shirt! A bizarre blunder by FC Bayern in their Champions League clash against Barcelona
"She had brought a shirt whose colour was not allowed—either too similar to the Barcelona goalkeeper's or too close to the referee's," explained ZDF commentator Claudia Neumann. Mahmutovic eventually took the field in a shirt supplied by Barcelona, with her name and number printed at short notice.
The choice appears odd because Mahmutovic's shorts and socks were orange, so an orange shirt would not have clashed with her team-mates' predominantly white kit, Barcelona's dark red and dark blue strip or the referee's light blue attire. the referees' light-blue kit or Barcelona's green goalkeeper jersey. One theory is that UEFA objected to the orange accents on Bayern's sleeve stripes and shirt numbers.
- AFP
FC Bayern showed great spirit in Barcelona, but were still knocked out
Bayern travelled to Barcelona full of hope after last weekend's 1-1 first-leg draw. However, Mahmutovic was beaten early as Salma Paralluelo put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute. The FCB women hit back immediately, and Linda Dallmann equalised in the 17th minute.
However, Barcelona retook the lead through superstar Alexia Putellas in the 22nd minute, and that slender advantage held until half-time. Ewa Pajor extended the cushion in the 55th minute, and Putellas completed the scoring three minutes later to make it 4-1.
Bayern refused to wilt, and Pernille Harder reduced the deficit to 2-4 in the 71st minute, briefly reigniting hope. In the 90th minute, Harder thought she had cut the deficit to 3–4, setting up a tense finale. However, VAR intervened and ruled the goal out, judging that Dallmann had fouled Patri in the build-up.
On 23 May in Oslo, Barcelona will face Olympique Lyon in the Champions League final. German international Jule Brand had guided the French side into the showpiece with a goal and an assist in their 3-1 semi-final second-leg win over Arsenal on Saturday.