The opposition must provide her with a shirt! A bizarre blunder by FC Bayern in their Champions League clash against Barcelona

Bayern travelled to Barcelona full of hope after last weekend's 1-1 first-leg draw. However, Mahmutovic was beaten early as Salma Paralluelo put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute. The FCB women hit back immediately, and Linda Dallmann equalised in the 17th minute.

However, Barcelona retook the lead through superstar Alexia Putellas in the 22nd minute, and that slender advantage held until half-time. Ewa Pajor extended the cushion in the 55th minute, and Putellas completed the scoring three minutes later to make it 4-1.

Bayern refused to wilt, and Pernille Harder reduced the deficit to 2-4 in the 71st minute, briefly reigniting hope. In the 90th minute, Harder thought she had cut the deficit to 3–4, setting up a tense finale. However, VAR intervened and ruled the goal out, judging that Dallmann had fouled Patri in the build-up.

On 23 May in Oslo, Barcelona will face Olympique Lyon in the Champions League final. German international Jule Brand had guided the French side into the showpiece with a goal and an assist in their 3-1 semi-final second-leg win over Arsenal on Saturday.