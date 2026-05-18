Sport1reports that FC Bayern Munich is seriously weighing up a move for the 22-year-old. Sources claim the German record champions already held an initial meeting with the player's camp on Monday.
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The move is expected to cost at least €60 million. Is FC Bayern Munich set to sign a high-profile challenger for Alphonso Davies?
Bayern Munich's growing interest in Brown is driven by concerns over first-choice left-back Alphonso Davies's recurring injury problems. A cruciate ligament tear kept the Canadian sidelined from late March until December; since then, he has missed further matches due to two muscle injuries and remains unavailable.
Bayern's interest in Brown is not new: as early as autumn 2025, reports claimed he was under close observation at S?bener Stra?e. At that time, Eintracht Frankfurt was said to demand a hefty fee of at least €60 million for the German international, whose contract runs until 2030.
- getty
Real Madrid have reportedly joined Bayern Munich in their interest in Nathaniel Brown.
Brown, who came through the youth ranks at 1. FC Nürnberg and moved from the club to Frankfurt in 2024, has established himself as a key member of the German national team whilst playing for the Hessian side. He has earned three senior caps and is viewed as a strong contender for the World Cup squad. National coach Julian Nagelsmann is expected to take Brown to the finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada as the second-choice left-back behind Leipzig's David Raum.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and several top European clubs are monitoring his progress. Reports from a few months ago linked him with concrete interest from Real Madrid, while FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC are also said to be watching.
At Eintracht, who are seeking a new head coach after the departure of the controversial Albert Riera, Brown is a key player. In the just-ended season, the left-footer made 42 appearances, scoring four goals and providing six assists.
Is FC Bayern eyeing Nathaniel Brown? His international appearances to date
Date
Match
Starting XI?
Minutes played
10 October 2025
Germany vs Luxembourg 4–0 (World Cup qualifier)
No
8
17 November 2025
Germany vs. Slovakia 6–0 (World Cup qualifier)
No
18
30 March 2026
Germany vs. Ghana 2–1 (Friendly)
Yes
61