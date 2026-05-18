Brown, who came through the youth ranks at 1. FC Nürnberg and moved from the club to Frankfurt in 2024, has established himself as a key member of the German national team whilst playing for the Hessian side. He has earned three senior caps and is viewed as a strong contender for the World Cup squad. National coach Julian Nagelsmann is expected to take Brown to the finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada as the second-choice left-back behind Leipzig's David Raum.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and several top European clubs are monitoring his progress. Reports from a few months ago linked him with concrete interest from Real Madrid, while FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC are also said to be watching.

At Eintracht, who are seeking a new head coach after the departure of the controversial Albert Riera, Brown is a key player. In the just-ended season, the left-footer made 42 appearances, scoring four goals and providing six assists.