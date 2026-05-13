"His goals, his constant sprints, his powerful shots reminiscent of Batistuta. He slotted the penalty away with superhuman composure," the newspaper said, underlining the qualities Malen once again displayed in Parma. "He is incredibly motivated and has raised our standards yet again," said Roma manager Gasperini. According to Voetbal International, the Italians will exercise their buy-back option with Aston Villa, paying €25 million for the club's top scorer.

That figure matches the sum Villa paid to PSV Eindhoven in 2021, when Borussia Dortmund had already invested an additional €5 million to secure Malen's services. During his time with the Black and Yellows, the forward recorded 39 goals and 20 assists in 132 competitive appearances, but he was eager to move on. He fulfilled his dream of playing in the Premier League with the Birmingham club, but in his first year there he was limited to the role of a substitute with little playing time. So in January he moved on to Italy to get more minutes under his belt ahead of the World Cup.