In mid-March, the Daily Echo opened its Southampton FC report with a warning: “No matter how many times you’re told not to fall in love with a loanee, it’s hard when he performs like Daniel Peretz.” “No matter how often you’re warned not to fall in love with a loan player – it’s hard not to when he plays like Daniel Peretz,” wrote the region’s biggest tabloid. By now, resisting that affection is likely not just difficult, but impossible. Peretz has become Southampton’s talisman, the face of a truly incredible run of success.
Translated by
“The highlight of my career”: The sensational run of a loan star from FC Bayern
This tale is remarkable because it began at a low point for both player and club. Peretz, then a 25-year-old Israeli goalkeeper, joined Southampton on a six-month loan from Bayern Munich in the winter. Neither he nor the south-coast side was enjoying much success at the time.
After two seasons as a backup in Munich, the Israeli shot-stopper moved on loan to Hamburger SV in the summer of 2025, expecting to start but instead losing the No. 1 spot to Daniel Heuer Fernandes. Frustrated, he voiced his dissatisfaction in public and went on strike in January to push for a switch elsewhere.
Southampton, freshly relegated and chasing an immediate return to the Premier League, then secured his signature. By the time Peretz arrived, however, the Saints were languishing in 15th place in the Championship after six winless league matches.
- Getty Images Sport
Peretz in Southampton: promotion and the FA Cup final?
Southampton lost their opener to Hull City, yet they subsequently recorded 16 wins and four draws from 20 matches. That run propelled the Saints up the table, and with two matchdays left they occupy fourth spot. A play-off berth is virtually assured, while a slim chance of snatching second place and automatic promotion remains. Champions Coventry City have already sewn up top spot.
That run has also carried them into the FA Cup semi-finals, where they have already eliminated two Premier League sides: first Fulham FC, thanks to Peretz’s “colossal” saves (Daily Echo), and then, in the quarter-finals, the then league leaders and Champions League semi-finalists Arsenal FC.
Southampton now prepare for a Wembley semi-final against Manchester City on Saturday at 6.15 pm, with the winner of Chelsea’s meeting with Leeds United waiting in the final.
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Daniel Peretz heaps praise on Southampton and the Championship.
“I’ve never felt better; it feels as though I’ve reached the peak of my career,” Peretz told Transfermarkt in a recent interview. He described his relationship with Southampton as “a perfect match”.
Southampton already feels like home, and that support, he explains, “helps you perform well when you have this environment where you feel that everyone supports and loves you.” While many view the Championship’s 46-match schedule as a gruelling grind, Peretz embraces the challenge: “I love this league because it’s so intense.” After two and a half years spent mostly on the bench at FC Bayern and HSV, racking up only nine appearances, he says the move was “exactly what I needed”.
Southampton’s 33-year-old German head coach, Tonda Eckert—formerly of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig’s youth set-ups—describes Peretz as a “winner” and adds: “Daniel’s positivity is infectious. I rarely see a goalkeeper who works so hard to lift his team-mates on the pitch.”
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Southampton hold an option to buy Daniel Peretz.
The FA Cup semi-final against City and the final push for promotion are in focus, but what comes next? Peretz is under contract at Bayern Munich, who signed him from Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2023 for €5m, until 2028. Southampton hold an €8m buy-back option. Speaking to Transfermarkt, the midfielder said a move to the Premier League would be “logical”.
He also states, “Bayern is still in my heart. I love the club.” Yet, just like Alexander Nübel (29), currently on loan at VfB Stuttgart, his long-term prospects in Munich appear slim. If Manuel Neuer (40) plays on for another season, his anointed successor Jonas Urbig (22) will stay as number two. Should Neuer retire, Urbig will step up immediately and be covered by an experienced backup, with Sport Bild naming Daniel Heuer Fernandes (33)—who beat Peretz for the HSV starting job last summer—as a possible option.
Southampton’s own goalkeeping picture is equally fluid: former first-choice stoppers Aaron Ramsdale (27, now at Newcastle United) and Gavin Bazunu (24, loaned to Stoke City after Peretz’s arrival) are both out on loan.
The latest Championship table
Pos. Team Matches Goals Goal diff. Pts. 1 Coventry City 44 90:44 46 89 2 Ipswich Town 43 75:45 30 79 3 Millwall FC 44 61:48 +13 79 4 Southampton FC 44 77:53 24 76 5 Middlesbrough FC 44 65:44 +21 76 6 Wrexham AFC 44 66:60 6 70 7 Hull City 44 67:63 4 70 8 Derby County 44 63:55 8 66 9 Norwich City 44 61:53 8 64 10 Birmingham City 44 54:54 0 60 11 Swansea City 44 53:57 −4 60 12 Bristol City 44 56:57 -1 59 13 Queens Park Rangers 44 59:67 −8 58 14 Sheffield United 44 62:62 0 57 15 Watford FC 44 52:56 −4 57 16 Preston North End 44 51:57 −6 57 17 Stoke City 44 50:51 -1 55 18 West Bromwich Albion 44 47:56 -9 52 19 Blackburn Rovers 45 42:55 −13 52 20 Portsmouth FC 44 45:62 Goal difference: -17 51 21 Charlton Athletic 44 41:54 +13 50 22 Oxford United 44 41:56 +15 44 23 Leicester City 44 56–67 -11 42 24 Sheffield Wednesday 44 26:84 −58 -3